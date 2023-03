New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has reported an 18 per cent increase in full year revenue to $782.5m in 2022, driven by a record performance in the fourth quarter.

Revenue in the final quarter of the year increased by 14 per cent to a record high $205.4m, buoyed by organic revenue growth of 9 per cent and revenue from recent acquisitions of $8.3m.

Gaming revenue grew by 7 per cent to $113.2m in Q4, including a [...]