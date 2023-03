Total gambling turnover in South Dakota remained unchanged in January compared to a year ago at $113.0m.

Slot machine wagering was up by less than 1 per cent at $105.6m, with 1 cent denomination machines contributing $83.5m (79 per cent) of the total. $1 machines were the second biggest contributor with handle of $9.4m (9 per cent).

Handle on table gaming was down by 8 per cent to $6.5m. Blackjack had wagers of $2.9m and house-banked poker [...]