TAB NZ’s betting turnover from racing and sports fell by 5 per cent year-on-year in January to NZ$230.1m (€134.6m).

The monthly turnover was actually NZ$2m ahead of budget, with the operator reporting that it had won back a number of high value customers from offshore competitors, which helped to strengthen turnover.

Gross revenue was NZ$0.3m above budget in January at NZ$36.8m, although it was 8 per cent lower than the January 2022. The 16 per cent margin [...]