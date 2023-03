Sports betting turnover in Colorado fell by 5 per cent in January to $547.2m, compared to the record performance last year.

Both the retail and online betting channels saw a monthly decline in handle, with retail betting falling by 25 per cent to $4.9m, and online betting down by 4 per cent to $542.2m.

A slight improvement of 0.5 percentage points in the monthly betting margin to 6.5 per cent meant that total gross win increased by [...]