Frankfurt-listed operator bet-at-home.com has reported a 12 per cent drop in net gaming revenue to €42.0m in 2022, with results negatively impacted by the company's withdrawal from the United Kingdom and regulatory changes in Germany.

Gross betting and gaming revenue from continuing operations declined by 10 per cent compared to the previous year to €53.5m, mainly due to the discontinuation of UK operations, and the implementation of cross-product deposit limits in Germany from mid-2022.

Online sports betting [...]