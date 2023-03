Sales of the Taiwan Welfare Lottery fell by 3 per cent to NT$129.2bn (€4.0bn) in 2022, after December’s sales came in 2 per cent lower than a year ago at NT$6.8bn.

Total prizes paid out to winners fell by 2 per cent in the year to NT$83.5bn, equivalent to a payout ratio of 65 per cent. The lottery’s gross win was 5 per cent lower than 2021 at NT$45.7bn.

Since 2007, the Welfare Lottery has been operated [...]