Total PAGCOR-regulated gaming revenue in the Philippines soared by 90 per cent in 2022 to PHP214.3bn (€3.6bn), with revenue in the final quarter of the year above PHP65bn.

Casino gaming accounted for 86 per cent of revenue at PHP184.0bn in 2022, as casino revenue in the fourth quarter returned to the levels seen before the pandemic, almost doubling to PHP56.0bn.

Bingo was the next largest sector as revenue doubled to PHP20.2bn for the year, with bingo revenue [...]