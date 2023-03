Toronto-listed lottery supplier Pollard Banknote has reported a 5 per cent increase in revenue to a new high of CAD$482.3m for 2022, buoyed by a record performance during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in the fourth quarter rose by 9 per cent year-on-year to $126.9m, with the supplier benefiting from higher sales of ancillary lottery products and services, as well as higher Michigan iLottery sales due to a substantial Powerball jackpot during the quarter.

The [...]