Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has reported a 31 per cent increase in total revenue to CAD$2.23bn for the first nine months of its 2022/23 fiscal year.

The strong performance was driven by a 22 per cent increase in revenue to $758.9m in the fiscal third quarter ended 26 December, which benefited from growth across all product segments and the negative impact of pandemic restrictions in the prior year period.

Revenue from casinos and gaming rooms increased [...]