London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain grew full year net gaming revenue by 12 per cent to £4.35bn in 2022, with growth in retail operations offsetting a slight decline online.

Total online net gaming revenue (NGR) was below the company’s expectations and fell by 1 per cent to £3.05bn in 2022, although the operator returned to growth in the final quarter of the year as online NGR rose 8 per cent on a constant currency basis, [...]