Wagering on US thoroughbred racing fell by 5 per cent in February to $863.3m, according to latest data released by Equibase.

There were six extra race days in February (263) compared with the previous year, with the drop in monthly wagering attributed to separate issues at the Sam Houston Race Park in Texas, and at Santa Anita, California.

US Thoroughbred Racing: February 2023 (US$)

Santa Anita cancelled several days of racing in late February because of heavy rain [...]