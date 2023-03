The Oregon Lottery reported a 23 per cent rise in sports betting handle to $48.4m in February, although handle was below $50m for the first time in five months.

Betting on basketball increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to $23.9m and accounted for 49 per cent of total monthly wagering.

Tennis and soccer handle both had strong year-on-year growth of 69 per cent and 51 per cent, which gave handle of $4.2m and $5.0m respectively. American football [...]