The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory made it a month to forget for Kansas’ sportsbooks, as they posted a gross loss of $845,377 in February.

Total monthly turnover was down by 6 per cent compared to the previous month at $194.0m, with online channels accounting for 96 per cent of wagers at $185.9m.

DraftKings was the largest operator with online handle of $74.0m, followed by FanDuel with $70.0m. These two brands represented 77 per cent [...]