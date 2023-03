New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 37 per cent increase in revenue to a record $285.4m for 2022, with growth across all business segments.

Revenue in the final quarter of the year rose 17 per cent year-on-year to $78.6m, reflecting growth in its digital business, which includes the Virtual Sports and Interactive segments, and ongoing resilience in the land-based businesses.

“Results reflect the continued execution of our strategy,” said Inspired executive chairman Lorne Weil. [...]