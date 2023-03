Sports betting turnover in Cyprus grew by 22 per cent in 2022 to €959.6m, driven by the FIFA World Cup in a strong final quarter of the year.

Turnover for Q4 hit a record €296.6m, with the online betting sector having quarterly wagers above €200m for the first time at €212.5m, up 36 per cent year-on-year. The Cypriot retail betting sector also had its best quarter since before the pandemic as turnover grew by 20 per [...]