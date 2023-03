Arizona recorded sports wagers of $6.0bn in its first full calendar year, after December’s handle came in at $572.5m.

December’s handle was up by 15 per cent, although the total dipped below $600m, a level which had been reached in October and November.

“December of 2022 was another strong month for Arizona sports betting, with over $73 million more dollars wagered when compared to the same month of 2021,” said Arizona Department of Gaming director Jackie Johnson. [...]