New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group has reported a 2 per cent drop in revenue to €1.29bn in its preliminary consolidated financial results for 2022.

Revenue exceeded the company’s high end of its guidance range, but fell by 3 per cent to €329.1m during the final quarter of the year.

Sports betting revenue rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to €113m in Q4, with growth in Africa and Europe despite lower sports margins in November [...]