Greek gaming operator OPAP has reported a 26 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue to €1.94bn in 2022, buoyed by a record performance in the final quarter of the year.

Revenue in the fourth quarter climbed 8.5 per cent year-on-year to a new quarterly high of €540.9m, with Lottery revenue climbing 5.5 per cent to €193.9m due to high jackpot rollovers in Tzoker, and a strong Kino performance.

Betting revenue fell by 3 per cent to [...]