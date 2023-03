Online sports wagering in Illinois grew by 25 per cent in January to reach $1bn for the first time.

Online sports wagers contributed $1.03bn during the month, with retail sports wagers declining 4 per cent to $36.7m, giving a total for the month of $1.07bn.

January was the fourth consecutive month in which Illinois’ total sports handle was above $1bn.

Betting on professional sports amounted to $903.8m in January, equivalent to 84 per cent of wagers, and [...]