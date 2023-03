Sports wagers in Tennessee grew by 4 per cent to $327.3m in February, although this was the lowest monthly total since September.

February’s margin, however, was higher than last year at 10.4 per cent (February 2022: 6.7 per cent) and meant that gross win increased by 62 per cent to $33.9m.

After permitted deductions, adjusted gross win more than doubled for the month to $31.8m.

The privilege tax collected in February was $6.4m, compared with $3.0m in [...]