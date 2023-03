Amsterdam-listed FL Entertainment has reported a 16 per cent increase in revenue to €4.05bn for 2022, of which €835m was derived from online sports betting and gaming.

Revenue from the company’s core content production and distribution business increased by 16.5 per cent to €3.21bn during the year, while online sports betting and gaming revenue from Betclic Everest climbed 13 per cent to €835.0m.

Within Betclic, revenue from sportsbook grew by 14 per cent to €670.1m, buoyed by [...]