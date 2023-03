Online betting and gaming revenue in Spain grew by 18 per cent to €963.0m in 2022, as both the sports betting and online casino games segments enjoyed record Q4 performances.

In common with other markets, Spain’s online sports betting sector had a strong end to the year because of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

This helped sports betting gross gaming revenue in Q4 more than treble to €141.4m (Q4 2021: €43.7m), hitting a new quarterly [...]