Sports betting handle in Louisiana fell by 17 per cent in February to $197.7 million, dropping below the $200 million mark for the first time since last August.

Online sports wagers were 17 per cent lower at $175.7 million, and retail betting was down by 20 per cent year-on-year to $22.0 million.

The result of the Super Bowl was not good for Louisiana’s online sportsbooks, as American football posted a net loss for the month of $1.1 [...]