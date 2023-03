Michigan’s commercial and tribal online sports betting and iGaming operators posted a 17.5 per cent increase in total gross receipts to $170.8 million in February.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 21 per cent rise in iGaming gross receipts to $158.2 million, just below January’s record $154.7 million, while online sports betting receipts climbed 1 per cent to $22.7 million.

Michigan Online Sports Betting & iGaming Gross Receipts: February 2023 (US$)

In the iGaming sector, MGM Grand [...]