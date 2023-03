Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has seen revenue for 2022 increase by 45 per cent to €84.7m, buoyed by a better than expected performance during the final quarter of the year.

Total wagering generated via Bragg’s games and content rose by 65 per cent year-on-year to €5.1bn, with the number of unique players (excluding Wild Streak and Spin) climbing 51 per cent to 2.8m.

This helped drive a 50 per cent increase in Q4 revenue to a [...]