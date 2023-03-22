This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

OpenBet processes 65m bets during Cheltenham Festival

22nd March 2023 9:03 am GMT

Sports betting technology provider OpenBet has reported strong growth in betting activity during last week’s Cheltenham Festival 2023.

The supplier processed just over half a billion transactions during the four-day national hunt racing meeting, with a 22 per cent rise in betting activity on the Gold Cup race.

During the festival, more than 65m bets were processed by OpenBet customers, with average stakes of £7.84 for singles in all Win & Each Way markets during the event.

“I am thrilled with the success that our OpenBet teams and customers achieved during the iconic Cheltenham Festival,” said OpenBet CEO Jordan Levin, a recent inductee into the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023. “The world’s leading sports betting brands rely on our people and technology for exceptional entertainment experiences at the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

“The 2023 meeting demonstrated the tremendous partnership between our valued customers and OpenBet’s tech and operations, supporting the highest peak bets levels across most of our operator base, which is why so many of our customer relationships span decades.

“We’re deep into the final stages of testing and preparation for the Grand National on April 15th and look forward to delivering another seamless experience for our customers and their racing fans,” he added.

Cheltenham Horse Racing iGaming OpenBet Sports Betting United Kingdom
