Land-based casino revenue in Virginia set another monthly record in February of $38.4 million, as the new Rivers Casino Portsmouth overtook Hard Rock Bristol.

The Rivers Casino reported revenue of $24.7 million in its first full month of operation, of which $17.1 million was derived from 1,420 slot machines and $7.5 million from 81 table games.

The Hard Rock Bristol contributed casino revenue of $13.7 million in February, with $11.2 million from 890 slots and $2.5 million [...]