Retail sports handle in Mississippi declined by 3 per cent in February to $39.8m, the lowest monthly handle since August 2022.

Wagers on basketball increased by 10 per cent to $23.3m but that growth was cancelled out by a 30 per cent decline in parlay wagers to $5.7m and a 12 per cent fall in wagering on other sports to $4.7m.

Betting on American football was 1 per cent lower at $6.0m during the month.

Whilst wagering [...]