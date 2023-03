New York-listed online gaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has reported an 81 per cent increase in revenue to $76.5 million in 2022, after revenue for the final quarter of the year more than doubled.

Revenue in fourth quarter increased by 107 per cent year-on-year to $21.3 million, with North American revenue soaring 364 per cent to $10.0 million and revenue from the United Kingdom and Ireland climbing 54 per cent to $8.1 million.

The company delivered more than [...]