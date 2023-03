Arizona’s sports betting sector has begun the year with a 5 per cent increase in January handle to $591.2 million.

Mobile sports wagers grew by 5 per cent to $585.4 million and represented 99 per cent of total monthly bets.

FanDuel led the online market in January with handle of $195.5 million, which was a 33 per cent share of the market, while DraftKings reported handle of $171.4 million (29 per cent share) and BetMGM $89.9 [...]