Indiana’s sports wagers fell by 9 per cent to $433.0 million in March, against a very strong yearly comparison.

Mobile betting decreased by 8 per cent to $404.0 million, whilst retail betting was down by 21 per cent to $29.0 million.

With March Madness underway, basketball accounted for 52 per cent of monthly turnover at $224.3 million, although this was 18 per cent lower than 2022. Parlay bets contributed 30 per cent of wagers ($127.9 million), up [...]