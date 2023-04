Entain grew net gaming revenue by 15 per cent in the first quarter of this year, with the growth rate rising to 22 per cent with the inclusion of its BetMGM joint venture in the United States.

The London-listed betting and gaming operator today reported a 15 per cent increase in group net gaming revenue (NGR) in the three months to 31 March, driven by a 14 per cent increase in Retail NGR and 16 per [...]