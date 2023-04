Connecticut’s betting and iGaming handle increased by 30 per cent to $1.25 billion in March, setting a new monthly record.

Betting and iGaming both achieved year-on-year growth in handle, but iGaming was the main driver of growth as handle increased by 33 per cent to $1.09 billion. Online betting climbed by 14 per cent to $150.2 million and retail betting was up by 11 per cent to $9.8 million.

DraftKings and its local partner, The Mashantucket Pequot [...]