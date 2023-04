Arkansas’s mobile sports handle was above $30 million for the first time in March, reaching $31.9 million, with each of the three operators posting their best figures.

Saracen Casino Resort had mobile wagers of $21.2 million and was the clear market leader with a 66 per cent share. Southland Casino Racing more than doubled its monthly handle to $7.6 million for a 24 per cent share, and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort had a 10 per cent [...]