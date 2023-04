Greece’s gambling market grew by 30 per cent to €29.2 billion in 2022, as the country’s retail gambling sector continued its recovery from the pandemic.

Retail gambling turnover in Greece increased by 57 per cent to €7.9 billion, which was the highest level since 2010.

Greek casinos saw their turnover rise by 78 per cent in 2022 to €1.5 billion, whilst OPAP’s retail games were up by 54 per cent to €6.0 billion.

OPAP’s VLTs had turnover of [...]