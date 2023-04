Pennsylvania’s gambling revenue grew by 11 per cent to $515.3 million in March, with strong sports betting and iGaming revenue taking the monthly total above $500 million for the first time.

Sports betting gross win increased by 37 per cent to $66.5 million, on total wagers of $723.5 million. After deductions, betting revenue was up by 67 per cent to $50.6 million and accounted for 10 per cent of Pennsylvania’s gambling revenue.

Pennsylvania gambling revenue: March 2023 [...]