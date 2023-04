Tennessee’s sports handle rose by 6 per cent to $1.1 billion in Q1 2023, after March wagers climbed to $392.7 million.

The margin in March was 4.4 percentage points higher year-on-year at 11.6 per cent and meant that gross win increased by 72 per cent to $45.5 million.

Adjusted gross win was $43.7 million for the month, which was a 92 per cent increase, and resulted in tax of $8.8 million. Total betting tax in the first [...]