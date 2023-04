Mississippi’s sports handle dropped by 3 per cent to $46.7 million in March, with basketball wagering growth helping to offset falls in other sports.

Basketball betting grew by 3 per cent to $33.1 million, which accounted for 71 per cent of all Mississippi sports wagers in March.

Parlay bets had handle of $7.1 million, representing a fall of 28 per cent on the previous year. Baseball betting was up by 90 per cent to $1.0 million.

Taxable revenue [...]