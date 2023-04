Washington DC’s sports wagers fell by 11 per cent to $18.1 million in March, as Caesars regained the market lead from GambetDC.

American Wagering, trading as Caesars/William Hill, reported handle of $8.1 million, which was a 45 per cent share of March’s total.

GambetDC saw its wagers rise by 5 per cent to $6.5 million, giving it a 36 per cent share. BetMGM had a 12 per cent share, but its handle fell by 60 per [...]