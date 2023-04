Sports wagers in Oregon increased by 39 per cent to $50.5 million in March and took first quarter handle to $161.2 million.

Basketball accounted for 53 per cent of wagers in March with $26.5 million, whilst soccer contributed $4.4 million (9 per cent) and tennis $4.2 million (8 per cent).

Single bets had turnover of $34.6 million, an increase of 33 per cent year-on-year. Parlay betting was 57 per cent higher at $15.9 million.

Oregon’s monthly sports betting [...]