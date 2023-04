South Dakota gambling turnover rose by 3 per cent to $134.2 million in March, reaching the highest monthly total since September 2022.

Slot machine wagers increased by 3 per cent to $125.4 million, with the state's 2,075 1-cent machines contributing 79 per cent of the total at $99.1 million. The 217 $1 machines had turnover of $11.4 million (9 per cent).

Total slot machine revenue was up by 1 per cent at $11.0 million, giving an average [...]