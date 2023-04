Swedish gaming and lottery operator Svenska Spel has reported a solid start to the year as net gaming revenue (NGR) rose by 2 per cent to SEK1.98 billion during the first quarter of 2023.

The year-on-year growth was driven by an 8 per cent improvement in NGR from the company’s online operations to SEK1.03 billion, which now represents 52 per cent of its quarterly total (Q1 2022: 49 per cent).

Svenska Spel’s core lottery division saw NGR [...]