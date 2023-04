Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has reported a 19 per cent increase in revenue to €44.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, although higher expenses pushed net profit down by 40 per cent.

The supplier benefited from 20 partner launches during the first quarter of this year, all of which occurred in the Americas and included three new US states - Ohio, Massachusetts and Wisconsin.

“The first quarter was another busy period for Kambi [...]