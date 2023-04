New York-listed casino and racing operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has reported record results for the first quarter of 2023 as revenue rose by 54 per cent to $559.5 million.

The growth compared to a year ago was driven by a strong performance from the company’s Live and Historical Racing segment, which saw revenue soar by 147 per cent to $215.8 million, mostly due to a $97.7 million increase in revenue from the Virginia properties acquired [...]