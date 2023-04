Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) struggled in the first quarter of 2023 as net gaming revenue (NGR) fell by 6 per cent to SEK1.19 billion.

The year-on-year decline was mostly due to a 12 per cent fall in NGR from its core horse race betting segment to SEK854 million, which was partially offset by a 10 per cent increase in sports betting NGR to SEK194 million and a 20 per cent [...]