Betsson has continued its run of record quarterly revenue into the first quarter of 2023.

The Stockholm-listed online betting and gaming operator grew revenue by 30 per cent to €221.9 million in the first quarter, with casino revenue up 36.9 per cent to €152 million and sportsbook revenue up 19.1 per cent to €67.2 million.

Other products including poker and bingo accounted for the remaining revenue of €2.7 million, a decrease of 1.9 per cent year-on-year.

Betsson’s B2B [...]