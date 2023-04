Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has reported a strong start to the year as first quarter revenue increased by 31.5 per cent to €429.6 million, driven by growth in Asia and the Americas.

Revenue from the supplier’s core live casino offering rose by 36 per cent year-on-year to €360.1 million, while RNG revenue climbed 12 per cent to €69.5 million, including results from Nolimit City.

“We continue to see a strong demand both from existing and new [...]