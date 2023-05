MGM Resorts International has reported a 36 per cent increase in consolidated net revenue to $3.9 billion for the first quarter of 2023, boosted by another strong performance at its Las Vegas properties.

The improved result compared to a year ago was due to increased business volume and travel activity, primarily at MGM China and Las Vegas Strip Resorts, as well as the inclusion of results from The Cosmopolitan, which was acquired in May 2022.

