New York-listed Caesars Entertainment has reported a 24 per cent increase in net revenue to $2.83 billion for the first quarter of 2023, buoyed by strong growth from its Las Vegas casino properties.

Revenue from Las Vegas rose 24 per cent year-on-year to $1.13 billion, while Regional revenue climbed 2 per cent to $1.39 billion.

Caesars Digital contributed revenue of $238 million during the quarter, compared to a loss of $53 million a year ago, with Managed [...]