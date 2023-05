Ohio’s sports handle reached $2.5 billion in the first three months of the regulated market, after March recorded wagers of $737.2 million.

Online betting generated wagers of $715.3 million in March and has accounted for 97 per cent of turnover since launch in January 2023.

March’s retail bets amounted to $21.9 million, taking the retail total to $62.6 million in the first three months.

Ohio online sports betting: March 2023 ($)

FanDuel and DraftKings have taken leading shares of [...]